CHARLOTTE — A popular Charlotte massage studio now has a second location.

Mood House has opened a new spa in Oakhurst Commons.

The business has a Palm Springs vibe and features eight cabana massage suites, three infrared saunas, and a private studio.

Allure Magazine highlighted Mood House as one of the 23 small beauty businesses that are worth a road trip.

