Possible moonshine cave unearthed under North Wilkesboro Speedway grandstand

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Crews unearthed what they believe is an old moonshine cave under the grandstand at the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway, officials announced Tuesday in a news release.

“During cleaning and inspection last week, cracks in the original concrete grandstand led to the discovery of a sinkhole underneath a portion of the front stretch seating in section N toward Turn 1,” officials said.

There have been rumors that the speedway was the site of a secret moonshine still and some say that the 700-square-foot cave helps prove it.

BREAKING NEWS | Sinkhole unearths rumored moonshine cave underneath front stretch grandstands. 🌖🥃



FULL STORY 📰: https://t.co/Iri8nwI9Nt pic.twitter.com/V1IXPnANdc — North Wilkesboro Speedway (@NWBSpeedway) March 26, 2024

“When we began renovating and restoring North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2022, we’d often hear stories of how an old moonshine still was operated here on the property under the grandstands,” said Steve Swift, senior vice president of operations and development at Speedway Motorsports. “Well, we haven’t found a still (yet), but we’ve found a small cave and an interior wall that would have been the perfect location to not only make illegal liquor, but to hide from the law as well. We don’t know how people would have gotten in and out, but as we uncover more, there’s no telling what we might find.”

Repairs are being made to fix the foundation and replace the grandstand seats before NASCAR All-Star Race Week, May 14-19.

VIDEO: VIDEO: NASCAR Hall Of Fame Historian Buz McKim On Moonshine Still Exhibit

VIDEO: NASCAR Hall Of Fame Historian Buz McKim On Moonshine Still Exhibit VIDEO: NASCAR Hall Of Fame Historian Buz McKim On Moonshine Still Exhibit





©2024 Cox Media Group