Potential drowning victim’s body recovered in Broad River

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Boiling Springs Fire and Rescue recovered the body of a potential drowning victim on Friday.

Crews began their search on the Broad River around 1 p.m. on Friday.

They were searching for a young adult male who they believed had drowned.

That evening, officials announced they had recovered the body.

Cleveland County officials announced that the Broad River Greenway will reopen for normal hours on Sunday, but urged visitors to use caution in the water.

WATCH: Search underway in possible Broad River drowning

Search underway in possible Broad River drowning

©2025 Cox Media Group