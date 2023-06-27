Potential Northlake Mall sale pushed back

CHARLOTTE — Northlake Mall won’t be put up for sale for at least another six to nine months.

On Monday, the embattled mall gave a status update on its receivership in business court.

The receiver said that security incidents have impacted the mall’s ability to be marketed for sale.

There have been several incidents at the mall in recent months. Shots were fired in late February during a fight outside the Macy’s in the mall. It was the second shooting in a month’s time.

The mall rolled out new safety measures in the aftermath of the shootings.

According to state-filed documents, in March 2023, the occupancy at Northlake Mall was 71%, which is a three percent jump from 2022.

An update in the mall’s sale is expected to come in August.

