York County Council set to vote on pulling $1.5 billion Octapharma deal

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A $1.5 billion investment from the Swiss company Octapharma, expected to bring 1,500 high-paying jobs, is in jeopardy tonight as the York County Council prepares to vote on pulling incentives for the deal.

This decision could derail Octapharma’s plan to build its first U.S. manufacturing plant in Rock Hill.

The potential collapse of the deal stems from an ongoing dispute over how much tax revenue the three municipalities involved – York County, the City of Rock Hill, and the Rock Hill School District – would have to give up.

If the deal is pulled, the Rock Hill School District specifically stands to miss out on millions of dollars it needs.

Councilman William Roddey, who proposed amendments that changed the tax incentives for the deal, indicated that York County was unable to come to an agreement.

Roddey posted earlier that the county council will vote tonight on pulling the incentives for the deal entirely.

The original incentive plan called for York County, the City of Rock Hill and the Rock Hill School District to sacrifice 50% of their tax revenue to secure the project.

During subsequent votes on the incentives, Councilman Roddey amended the deal multiple times.

One amendment would have required the City of Rock Hill to forfeit 100% of its tax money.

Another proposed amendment would have required the City of Rock Hill to give up 85% of its tax revenue and York County to give up 10% of its economic development money. The City of Rock Hill seemingly rejected both of those proposals.

This potential failure marks the second large-scale project to fall through on this site, following the collapse of the Carolina Panthers practice facility deal.

York County Council is scheduled to vote tonight at 8 p.m. on whether to pull the incentives for the Octapharma deal.

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