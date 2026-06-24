Power line repairs shut down Concord roads

CONCORD, N.C. — Two Concord roads were closed Wednesday morning due to power line repairs.

According to Concord Police, a power outage occurred around 3 a.m. after tree branches fell on power lines.

Concord Electric is currently reporting 45 outages.

As a result, Union Street South between Chestnut Drive and Cline Avenue as well as Spring Street Southwest between Chestnut Drive and Tribune Avenue are closed.

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