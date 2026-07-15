Precision manufacturer pursues $40M facility in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. — A precision manufacturing company may build a 350,000-square-foot facility in Monroe that would create jobs.

The company has not yet been publicly identified but is linked to a manufacturer whose clients include Buc-ee’s and Courtyard by Marriott. It is pursuing economic development incentives under the codename Project Canopy.

Monroe City Council will consider awarding a Level IV economic development incentive grant — earmarked for companies investing at least $30 million — for Project Canopy on July 14. The $748,000 grant would be paid over five years, according to Monroe City Council documents.

The grant would go toward helping the company build an up to $40 million facility. That facility would include 45,000 square feet of office space, 30,000 square feet for truck maintenance, and a 100,000-square-foot steel fabrication building.

The facility would go on a 90-acre parcel along Goldmine Road near Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport. The Project Canopy building would occupy the portion of the parcel south of Goldmine Road.

The project would retain 164 jobs and create 35 positions with an average salary of $62,000.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

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