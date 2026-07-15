Man killed at dance party to be laid to rest Wednesday

CHARLOTTE — Jaelen McCormick, who police say was shot and killed at a dance party, will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

His aunt said McCormick was helping a friend shoot video of a large party in University City earlier this month when he was shot and killed in the parking lot.

The 20-year-old was from Stanly County.

He is being remembered by many as someone who always helped others.

No arrests have been made in the homicide.

If you have any information, call CMPD CrimeStoppers.

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