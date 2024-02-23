Premier League ‘Rivals in Red’ to face off at USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two of the Premier League’s most winning teams will cross the pond into South Carolina to make history this summer.

Liverpool F.C. and Manchester United will face off at Williams-Brice Stadium at the University of South Carolina on August 3rd.

It’s part of the “Rivals in Red” tour including Arsenal with two more games in Los Angeles and Philadelphia.

“This historic match between two of the world’s most prestigious soccer clubs will bring tens of thousands of fans to our state and further strengthen South Carolina’s international profile,” said S.C. Governor Henry McMaster. “Thank you to the University of South Carolina and all those involved in bringing the Premier League and the international spotlight that comes with it to South Carolina.”

Ticketmaster will open the pre-sale on Feb. 26 at 9 a.m. Eastern Time. The general sale opens at the same time on Feb. 27.

(WATCH: US men’s national soccer team preparing for Gold Cup match in Charlotte)

US men’s national soccer team preparing for Gold Cup match in Charlotte

©2024 Cox Media Group