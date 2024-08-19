Preseason: New York Jets defeat Panthers in Charlotte 15-12

CHARLOTTE — New York Jets returner Brandon Codrington may have been one of the smallest players on the field Saturday night, but it didn’t stop him from having the biggest impact.

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound undrafted rookie from tiny North Carolina Central returned a kickoff 63 yards and a punt 31 yards to set up scores and the Jets beat the Carolina Panthers 15-12 on Saturday night in a game in which both teams rested almost all of their starters and several key reserves.

Austin Seibert kicked four field goals, including a 52 yarder, and Greg Zuerlein added another for the Jets.

“I’m still trying to make the team,” said Codrington, who grew up in Raleigh cheering for the Panthers. “I feel like this definitely helps my ability to make it, or at least make another team. Because right now I’m trying out for all 32.”

Codrington’s 63-yard kickoff return to start the second half came with the NFL’s new kickoff rules in place. He broke through the initial line of defense before being tracked down from behind.

Later, he fielded a punt near the right sideline, reversed field and avoided tacklers before turning up for a big play.

His effort caught the eye of Jets coach Robert Saleh.

“He definitely seized his opportunity,” Saleh said. “I think for both teams, he was the most productive player. He set up a couple of scoring drives. But that is what he is here for. We brought him in because of his return ability and I think he did a really nice job.”

The Jets’ Aaron Rodgers and Panthers’ Bryce Young sat out after both received extensive snaps during a joint practice Thursday, which got heated at times. The primary backup QBs — New York’s Tyrod Taylor and Carolina’s Andy Dalton — also sat.

That gave the sparse crowd at Bank of America Stadium a long look at a pair of rookies starting at quarterback, with Andrew Peasley for the Jets and Jack Plummer for the Panthers. And both struggled.

Peasley played the entire first half and finished 7 of 11 for 33 yards and was sacked once. His fourth drive was his best, moving the Jets 49 yards in 17 plays to set up a 36-yard field goal by Zuerlein to tie it at 3 before halftime.

Adrian Martinez, the UFL MVP last season, played the second half for the Jets and overcame an interception that led to Eddy Pineiro’s second field goal before leading three scoring drives.

“We just wanted to take a good look at the rookies, and we will probably flip it next week,” Saleh said. “But one thing is for sure is the game isn’t too big for either one of them. I think they showed good playmaking ability with their feet and Martinez showed he can throw off schedule and throw with accuracy.”

Plummer played into the fourth quarter for Carolina and was held to 42 yards on 11-of-18 passing. His best play came on a third-and-27 when he managed to shrug off a Jets defender draped all over him to avoid a 10-yard loss and shoveled the ball ahead to Dillon Johnson for a 5-yard gain.

Carolina running back Dillon Johnson scored on a short run on the final play for the game’s only touchdown after the Panthers focused on the running game despite being down by nine.

“We just wanted to give our guys an opportunity to feel what it feels like to run the ball late in the game,” Panthers coach Dave Canales said. “In my mind, we are imagining this four-minute world and, ‘Can we finish with the ball?’”

Canales was noncommittal on whether Young would play in the preseason finale after sitting out the first two preseason games. He said it could depend on how many other starters are healthy because ideally he wants the entire first unit healthy and to be able to play together.

SITTING OUT

The Panthers rested 38 players; the Jets 32.

INJURIES

Jets: CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse (groin) and WR Irvin Charles (hip) left in the first half and didn’t return.

Panthers: CB Anthony Brown (thumb) and LB Tae Davis (foot) left in the second half and didn’t return.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host the New York Giants next Saturday.

Panthers: At Buffalo next Saturday.

