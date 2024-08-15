Multiple fights break out during Panthers-Jets joint practice in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A joint practice between the Carolina Panthers and the New York Jets got quite chippy, with fights breaking out on the field.

The practice was held in Charlotte Thursday, ahead of the teams’ preseason matchup Saturday night.

Before either team hit the field, Jets head coach Robert Saleh spoke with reporters about his relationship with Panthers head coach Dave Canales. It dates back to their time with the Seattle Seahawks as quality control coaches.

Saleh said Canales’ ability to teach and build relationships has been the source of his repeated success with quarterbacks.

As practice got underway, tensions rose quickly between the two teams.

Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown reported both coaches hoped to avoid fighting, citing the unlikelihood with only one day of joint practice.

Instead, three fights broke out during practice, all on the Panthers’ offensive field.

“It’s dumb football,” Canales said.

“We want to celebrate with each other. We want to make big plays and give the opponent nothing. "

The first dustup came after a Terrace Marshall touchdown catch, when Marshall appeared to throw the ball in celebration, and in the direction of Jets cornerback D.J. Reed who was in coverage.

Dave Canales said he spoke with Marshall on the field, and the two put the play behind them.

The Panthers head coach also outlined several injuries following the joint practice, a few of which left cause for concern.

Carolina running back Chuba Hubbard took a hard hit during practice and underwent initial testing on his knee. Canales said the early results looked good, but the team will follow up to make sure Hubbard is ready to return.

Other notable injuries included guard Chandler Zavala (hamstring) and defensive end Kenny Dyson (groin).

Canales said safety Xavier Woods (groin) and cornerback Dane Jackson (hamstring) will both be out for several weeks.

