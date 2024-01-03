President Biden to speak at Mother Emanuel Church in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. — President Joe Biden is set to visit South Carolina on Monday and will speak at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, his campaign told reporters with the Associated Press.

The church is where a white gunman massacred nine Black parishioners in a racist mass shooting back in 2015. It was during a Bible study in June 2015 that the gunman walked in, listened to their message of faith, and then opened fire.

Next week’s trip is part of a tour Biden is doing at sites of national tragedies to warn about what’s at stake during the 2024 election.

He’ll also be marking the third anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at a Revolutionary War site in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania.

