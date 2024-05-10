These Charlotte restaurants logged worst health inspection scores in April

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County.
Establishments listed in this review received grades of either a “B” or “C”, or below a 90, when inspected during the month of April, according to data pulled May 3 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
A total of 760 such establishments, 13 of which scored below a 90, were inspected in Mecklenburg County last month. For those with a “B” or “C” grade in April that have since been reinspected, the updated score is noted in the summary.
Among those to score below a 90 on their initial health inspection in April were a Korean fried chicken chain on East Woodlawn Road, a Mexican restaurant in the University area and a seafood spot in southwest Charlotte.
See the restaurants:
- Bonchon, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road in Charlotte (87)
- Cherry House II, 7631 Sharon Lakes Road in Charlotte (88.5)
- Costa Maya Mexican Restaurant, 520 University Center Blvd. in Charlotte (84)
- Fairfield Inn & Suites, 8540 E. Independence Blvd. in Charlotte (89)
- Guate Linda, 6016 The Plaza in Charlotte (80)
- Hook & Reel, 14142 Rivergate Parkway in Charlotte (87)
- Los Paisanos (mobile food), 3737 Atmore St. in Charlotte (88.5)
- Mr. Charles Chicken & Fish, 8006 Cambridge Commons Drive in Charlotte (88.5)
- Parr Center Kitchen (CPCC campus), 1201 Elizabeth Ave. in Charlotte (89)
- Philly Corner, 8535 Hankins Road in Charlotte (87.5)
- Pizza Hut, 1909 Milton Road in Charlotte (88)
- Popeyes, 6107 The Plaza in Charlotte (83)
- Teriyaki Express II, 6434 W. Sugar Creek Road in Charlotte (87.5)
See the reason for each restaurant’s grades at the Charlotte Business Journal.
