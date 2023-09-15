Principal addresses mental health after death of student

CHARLOTTE — Following the sudden death of a student, counselors were on the campus of Myers Park High School.

The principal sent a message to families, letting them know a sophomore student had passed away. Her family and friends say she loved art, animals, and Taylor Swift.

Myers Park’s principal urged parents to tell their kids they love them and talk about mental health. Local mental health advocate agrees with the principal’s decision.

“We all have days that we’re struggling. we all have days that we’re anxious or depressed but if it last for more than two weeks and starts interfering with your everyday life you need to tell someone,” Bryant said.

988 is the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can call or text it any time of the day.

