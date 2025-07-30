Procession honors family killed in I-485 crash as sole survivor returns from hospital

CHARLOTTE — Five days after leaving for a fun family trip to Carowinds, a grieving community lined the streets as a solemn procession returned five loved ones home to be laid to rest.

An emotional moment came as 16-year-old Katelynn Willis, the only survivor of the crash, watched the tribute after getting out of the hospital that honored her family members.

16-year-old Katelynn Willis cried as she watched the procession.

All six of them left in a van for family trip Saturday. Five of them were killed.

Wednesday’s escort to the funeral home honored her sister Taylor Willis, Taylor’s fiancée and driver Samuel, nicknamed Jake Holmes, their children Brynlon and Addyson Holmes, and relative Kamron Wood.

Kamron’s father, Roger Wood II, planned to ride quietly Wednesday, but wanted to say something to the people who came to honor his family.

“I, just from the bottom of my heart, thank y’all,” Wood said.

An SUV hit the family’s van on Saturday, and both vehicles hit a tractor trailer on Interstate 485. Everyone died at the scene.

Wood said the people in the van were supposed to be in his wedding.

“We lost almost out entire wedding party,” he said.

Volunteers organized the procession of motorcycles and vehicles.

“Both Jake and Kamron loved cars, and I knew that,” said organizer Teresa MacFarlane. “I also wanted a way for the community to also grieve with the family and show honor.”

Several local groups joined the effort for a family they never knew.

“You feel so helpless in a situation like this, and we just want to show our support to the family,” said Steve Manning, with the Bright Star Cruisers.

Kamron’s memorial is on Friday, and the rest of family will have a memorial Saturday.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash, because it oversees commercial vehicles like the tractor-trailer involved in the crash.

The NTSB told our partners at The Charlotte Observer the agency’s investigators will look into safety issues, including driver experience, truck parking on highway shoulders, and vehicle compatibility.

