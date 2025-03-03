Proposed development in Union County receives mixed reactions from community members

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Monday night, Union County leaders could decide if a developer can build more than 700 homes in a rural community. The developer wants to rezone 400 acres along Highway 218 and Mill Grove Road.

Channel 9′s Gina Esposito delved into the project that is getting mixed reactions.

Resident Chris Brady said the community in eastern Union County is exactly what he wanted for his family.

“Moving from Charlotte—essentially why it brought us out here. It’s quieter and more rural, Brady explained.

But now that a developer wants to create hundreds of new homes in the area and create a community called Cresswild at Gold Branch.

“Yeah, that’s a little shocking. Um, especially 55 plus. I know there is a lot of land for sale. Would hope it would go in a different direction,” said Brady.

“The traffic is the main one people were concerned about,” said resident Derek Kelly. This statement comes after he participated in one of the meetings about the proposed project.

County staff said the developer plans to commit $500,000 before the 400 homes are built. This will go toward road improvements at the Mill Grove Road and Lawyers Road roundabout.

Currently, eight age-restricted communities are under development or have received zoning approvals in Union County. This includes Cresswind of Wesley Chapel, which plans to build 615 homes.

“They do have communities in other areas that you can see how they are running things, and some people have done that and said it looks okay,” Kelly expressed.

A spokesperson with Union County said even though this item is on the agenda tonight, county commissioners don’t have to put it to a vote. That could happen at another scheduled meeting.

Union County’s Planning Staff Report recommends the county deny the zoning request due to density concerns.

It says it goes against the county’s comprehensive plan, which says there can’t be more than two units per acre. Neighboring towns, Stallings and Fairview, submitted letters opposing the project.

Channel 9 reached out to the developer about the project but has not heard back.

