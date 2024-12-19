Residents excited about new development coming to south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Residents in south Charlotte are excited to learn that new retail, dining, and housing options are coming to the area.

On Tuesday, Charlotte City Council approved a rezoning request from the developers.

The request includes a combined 115 acres at the corner of Providence and Old Providence roads.

It will offer affordable housing, which is something resident Edward Watson feels the area needs.

“It makes sense. You know, I think that there is a need for, you know, low-income housing as well as, you know, apartments, single-family homes,” said Watson.

Horizon Development Properties said it plans to build up to 350 multi-family units on one side of the parcel. On the other side, the plan is to build 70 units, 50 of which could be single-family homes.

Northwood Ravin is planning to build 650 apartments and 95 single-family homes just below Horizon’s.

Watson said he’s glad the new development will also come with new places to shop.

“Having more retail development in this particular area, I think, is certainly needed,” Watson expressed.

Levine Properties will have the largest parcel, which will be split into five areas, including more than retail, office space, and a grocery store.

