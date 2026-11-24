YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The Interstate 77 South toll lane project from Uptown Charlotte to the South Carolina state line could extend well into York County.

The proposal would extend one or two “choice lanes” from I-77 in Mecklenburg County three miles into South Carolina. It could go as far as Gold Hill Road in Fort Mill.

South Carolina’s top transportation official told The Herald the goal is to relieve bottlenecks. The plan would require both Carolinas to reach an agreement to address the cost and collection of tolls.

Drivers in York County told Channel 9 South Carolina Reporter Tina Terry that they’re OK with the idea of building toll lanes, even if they don’t use them.

“I’m indifferent, I’m not going to take the toll lane anyway,” said Wayne Newton.

“I do drive a lot, but I don’t see myself going out of my way to maybe use that, probably just to wait in traffic,” said Samara Lockhart.

State transportation officials pitched the idea to local leaders and said it could be built through a partnership with a private company. They’re called “choice lanes” because drivers could choose to pay to use them or stay in the existing free lanes.

“Yeah, previously you could not do choice lanes in South Carolina. We edited the law where now you could as a viable option,” said state Rep. David Martin.

Martin says he supports taking a closer look at the plan. He says it’s just one idea when it comes to easing traffic congestion in York County.

“I think at some point, we’re going to have to even have a conversation about mass transit throughout South Carolina,” Martin said. “When I’ve traveled over to Italy, Spain, other countries, European countries, they do a great job with mass transit and moving large collections of people.”

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the choice lanes conversation is very early in the process, but there will be al ot of public involvement and comment as the conversation continues.

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