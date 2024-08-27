Proposed light rail with Charlotte airport stop wouldn’t drop off at a terminal

CHARLOTTE — One day, people headed to the Charlotte airport will be able to hop on a light rail train to get there. But according to the plans currently in place, the train wouldn’t stop directly at a terminal.

The light rail would be part of the Silver Line light rail project, which will be funded by the sales tax increase for transit. Plans call for the rail to head west to the airport.

But the stop would be near Wilkinson Boulevard and Josh Birmingham Parkway, not directly at the terminal. Charlotte city councilmembers want to know why that is.

On Monday night, councilmembers grilled Brent Cagle, the CEO of the Charlotte Area Transit System who previously served as aviation director. He said the closest a potential light rail stop could get to the terminal is a half mile away.

Cagle blamed Charlotte Douglas International Airport’s runway configuration, adding the airport’s cul-de-sac car pickup and drop-off does not make it conducive for a terminal stop.

But Cagle claimed a high level of service can still be provided, even with the stop a mile away. He said a train will pick up people from the light rail station and take people to and from their flights.

“There are many folks that utilize a connecting system like we are talking about. It is a very high level of service,” Cagle said.

He said Phoenix is a good example of this.

While Cagle said a train would pick up people at the station, the airport said the people mover has not been determined. The airport owns the property where the potential light rail station will go.

