Proposed ordinance aims to ban data centers on Cherokee lands

NORTH CAROLINA — Four members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Tribal Council introduced an ordinance Thursday to ban data centers on tribal lands.

The sponsors described the facilities as a “clear and present danger” to the environment and the community.

The Charlotte Observer reported the proposed ordinance seeks an indefinite moratorium on building, constructing or maintaining data centers within the 57,000-acre Qualla Boundary. The 12-member council voted unanimously to table the motion to a future meeting.

The draft ordinance specifically targets the environmental impact of such facilities, noting that data centers require an enormous amount of water to operate. Sponsors say water on tribal lands is considered sacred and should not be diverted for industrial data use.

The proposal also addresses noise pollution and land scarcity concerns.

The council will hold work sessions to discuss and refine the language of the ordinance. The measure will be brought back for consideration at a future meeting.

VIDEO: East Charlotte residents oppose new data center project

East Charlotte residents oppose new data center project

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