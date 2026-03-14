NC neighbors suing to protect farmland from rezoning for data center

STOKES, N.C. — Environmental groups and neighbors are banding together to sue and prevent more than 1,800 acres of farmland from being rezoned.

The land is located in Stokes County, near the border of North Carolina and Virginia.

It is being rezoned for a large data center. It would be more than double the size of the Richmond County data center, Channel 9’s Michelle Alfini reports.

The lawsuit claims that commissioners approved the project despite opposition from the public and without considering all the factors.

It claims the commissioners did not consider environmental impact, including air quality, water usage, and sound pollution.

Supporters of the project say it will bring in tens of millions of dollars in tax revenue to the county.

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