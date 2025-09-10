Proposed parking garage sparks concerns in downtown Waxhaw

WAXHAW, N.C. — Concerns over a proposed parking garage in downtown Waxhaw could delay the town’s plans to address growth in the community.

The town of Waxhaw is considering a downtown master plan, but only about 300 of the 23,000 residents have provided feedback.

Town leaders are seeking more input before moving forward with the plan, which includes a proposal for a 3-story parking deck to alleviate parking issues.

“We invited the public, we invited the business owners, we invited the property owners... what are your needs, what are your wants?” said Kat Richardson, owner of Provisions and a board member of the Waxhaw Downtown Association.

Richardson supports the idea of the parking deck, noting that it would provide 300 parking spaces and fit well with the town’s needs.

“It’s an old town. This is a 100-year-old building, and the last thing you’d want to do is jeopardize that,” she said.

The proposed downtown master plan was presented to Waxhaw Town Commissioners and includes a variety of topics such as connectivity and food truck operations.

The plan is 71 pages long and aims to guide the future development of downtown Waxhaw.

Town leaders are expected to vote on the proposed plan at their next council meeting, but the vote could be delayed as they seek more feedback from residents.

Town Commissioner Susanna Wedra expressed concerns, saying, “Many are concerned that it would be an eyesore and just too much, and that the feeling is that everything is moving quickly.”

Wedra also mentioned that the town is working on additional opportunities for residents to get involved and provide their input on the plan.

The outcome of the proposed downtown master plan remains uncertain as Waxhaw officials seek more resident feedback to ensure the plan aligns with community desires.

