Public meeting planned to outline Rowan County’s $28M opioid settlement plan

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County has scheduled a public meeting in Salisbury on April 13 to explain how it plans to use its share of North Carolina’s opioid settlement funds.

The state received $1.4 billion through a national agreement with opioid manufacturers, and Rowan County’s portion totals $28 million.

County leaders have previously said the money will support treatment, prevention, and recovery initiatives.

VIDEO: New addiction treatment facility opens in Monroe to combat opioid crisis

New addiction treatment facility opens in Monroe to combat opioid crisis

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