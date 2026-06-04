Public opposes Duke Energy’s rate hike proposal in North Carolina hearing

DURHAM, N.C. — North Carolina regulators are getting closer to deciding whether Duke Energy can move forward with its proposed rate hikes — increases that could raise the average customer’s bill by about $30 a month by 2028.

The final decision will come from the North Carolina Utilities Commission later this year.

Wednesday night, the public had its last chance to speak directly to Duke Energy and state regulators during a hearing in Durham.

Many residents voiced strong opposition, saying they already struggle to afford their monthly bills.

One resident, Martha Henderson, told regulators she would end up “paying more for reduced use” compared to last year.

Others shared emotional stories about neighbors and families who are already stretched thin.

Duke Energy is asking for the increase to help pay for new infrastructure needed to support the state’s rapid population growth, including the energy demands of data centers.

The company said the proposal represents the lowest possible hike that still allows it to meet future needs.

But North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson disagrees. Jackson announced he will formally oppose the scale of the increase, submitting a 700‑page filing urging the Utilities Commission to approve a smaller hike.

He also wants regulators to create a separate rate class for data centers, arguing they consume far more energy than typical households.

Residents at the hearing backed that idea, saying they want to ensure they can continue to afford basic electricity.

The Utilities Commission is expected to vote on the proposal later this year.

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