Multi-agency safety operation leads to 73 arrests, 18 firearm seizures

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department teamed up with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office for a coordinated operation aimed at making Charlotte safer.

Operation Queen City Overwatch focused on reckless and impaired driving, street racing, traffic enforcement and other criminal offenses in the Charlotte area.

The two-day operation resulted in several arrests. Officials were also able to recover multiple stolen vehicles and remove illegal firearms and drugs from the streets.

CMPD Operation Queen City Overwatch seizure

Over the course of the operation, CMPD says it conducted 1,281 traffic stops, issued 2,209 citations and made 79 arrests.

Police also seized 18 firearms and recovered four stolen vehicles. Additionally, they served 26 outstanding warrants and issued 39 DWIs.

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