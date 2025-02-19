Publix sets opening for south Charlotte store

CHARLOTTE — Publix Super Markets Inc. is putting the finishing touches on a south Charlotte store.

The Lakeland, Florida-based grocer says that its 55,477-square-foot store at Quail Commons is set to open at 7 a.m. on March 12. That store is at 11525 Carmel Commons Blvd.

The grocer is excited to continue its growth across the Charlotte market, says Jared Glover, media relations manager. Several additional stores are already in the works.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Some question level of police force used against man outside Rock Hill Publix

Some question level of police force used against man outside Rock Hill Publix

©2025 Cox Media Group