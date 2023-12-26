Local

QB Bryce Young shines in Panthers home loss to Packers

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Chuba Hubbard CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 24: Chuba Hubbard #30 of the Carolina Panthers reacts running for a first down during the third quarter of a game against the Green Bay Packers at Bank of America Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers loss on Christmas Eve was not all bad news.

Though the team fell 30-33 to the Green Bay Packers, Sunday’s matchup was one of the first times quarterback Bryce Young had a chance to shine.

Young threw a career-high 23 out of 36 passes for 312 yards. He had two touchdowns passes as well.

Running back Chuba Hubbard and wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette each took the ball down the field for a touchdown, with wide receiver D.J. Chark scoring two.

The Panthers offense was 3 for 3 in the red zone.

Sunday’s game went down to the wire and ended with Green Bay handing Carolina a heartbreaking defeat. The Panthers snapped the ball for their final play as the clock ran out.

After the game, interim coach Chris Tabor emphasized his trust in his quarterback.

“He was in complete control,” Tabor said, adding “I always said he was a good player. You saw it today.”

Young said the offense didn’t change its plays; it was just about execution.

The Panthers head to Jacksonville, Florida to face the Jaguars on New Year’s Eve.

