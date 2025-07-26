RaceTrac’s first NC store coming here

MONROE, N.C. — This Atlanta-based convenience store and gas station chain is breaking into the Charlotte market — and North Carolina.

RaceTrac will open a more than 6,000-square-foot store in September. It will be at 4060 W. Highway 74 in Monroe.

Union County property records show RaceTrac Inc. bought a roughly 5.15-acre commercially zoned parcel in February 2024. It paid nearly $2.65 million for that property.

And, the growing chain has set its sights on North Carolina expansion.

“This may be the first, but certainly not our last, investment in the Tar Heel State with a commitment to growing throughout North Carolina for years to come,” says Trey Spivey, RaceTrac vice president of real estate.

