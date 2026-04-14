Radio voice of Charlotte Hornets weighs in on play-in tournament chances

CHARLOTTE — The radio voice of the Charlotte Hornets, Sam Faeber, has called all of the team’s wins over the last ten home games.

Now, he is preparing for a home game on another level.

The Hornets are preparing to take on the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament on Tuesday. This will be the Hornets’ first time hosting a play-in tournament.

This week, he spoke with Channel 9 about what it will take for the Hornets to take home a win in the game against the Heat.

Channel 9 sat down with Sam Farber ahead of the play-in game on Tuesday. Hear more from the interview in the video at the top of this page.

WATCH: ‘Chatty Hatty’ reflects on career as Charlotte’s first Black female radio DJ

‘Chatty Hatty’ reflects on career as Charlotte’s first Black female radio DJ

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