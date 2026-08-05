CMS board calls special meeting as Dr. Crystal Hill investigation continues

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board will hold a special meeting Thursday as an investigation continues into Superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill. The meeting comes with the first day of school 20 days away.

Dr. Hill has been on paid leave for seven weeks while an outside law firm investigates her administrative and operational oversight.

Since May, the school board has held at least five confidential meetings to discuss the superintendent’s leadership.

School board Vice-Chair Dee Rankin said the district is prepared for the upcoming academic year despite the superintendent’s absence.

“All of our district leadership, all of our staff has been preparing over the summer to ensure we have a successful first day of school,” Rankin said. He emphasized that the district would not “miss a beat” when students return.

The specific details regarding what triggered the investigation or what has been discovered have not been made public. Rankin noted that the board is continuing to process new information as it becomes available.

“We’re still just in the same place that we were a couple weeks ago. We’re currently receiving information, receiving updates, and that’s really about it, where we are,” Rankin said.

The situation has led to public speculation, partly due to a history of leadership turnover within Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. However, Rankin said he remains optimistic about the board’s focus.

“I don’t feel that this has destabilized the district. Is it a difficult time and kind of unknown territory? Yes. But at the same time, I have confidence in my colleagues on the board that we remain focused,” Rankin said.

The school board aims to provide a public update regarding the investigation before the school year begins. “The goal is to have some type of update before we start school; that’s always the goal, but we can’t guarantee there will be,” Rankin said.

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