Raleigh fights wrongful death lawsuit in 2022 Christmas parade tragedy

RALEIGH, N.C. — The City of Raleigh asked a Wake County judge to toss a lawsuit tied to a deadly Christmas parade crash.

The family of Hailey Brooks is suing for wrongful death, our partner station in Raleigh, WTVD, reported. The 11-year-old was performing with a dance company when a runaway truck pulling a float hit and killed her in 2022.

The city argued before a judge Monday that state law shields it from liability, and it does not have personal jurisdiction over the actions of the driver.

The driver, Landen Glass, pleaded guilty in 2025 and is in prison.

Attorneys for the Brooks family are expected to argue against the city in court Wednesday.

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