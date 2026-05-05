Family, friends ask for support after mother of 2 dies in I-77 crash

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A business in Drexel is trying to raise money for two children after their mother died in a car crash on Interstate 77 near Statesville last week.

Nicky Farrow was killed after her car hit several trees last Wednesday about 10 miles north of Statesville.

Channel 9 has been asking for more details, but the North Carolina State Highway Patrol still isn’t sure why Farrow went off the interstate.

Family members and friends told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty she worked long hours and had been at work prior to the wreck here.

In Drexel, Skyler Harlow showed us the growing memorial outside Farrow’s apartment, where folks have left messages and photos of the 30-year-old.

Since then, Harlow has started a raffle involving her business, The Cupcake Factory in Drexel. She plans on making cakes and cupcakes and then raffling them off, sending 100% of the proceeds to Farrow’s two children.

We’ve spoken with family members of the 30-year old who support those efforts to help the children. We’ll have more about this story on Eyewitness News at 5:30 p.m.

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