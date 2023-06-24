Rally to serve up pickleball, food and craft cocktails in lower South End

CHARLOTTE — Rally’s flagship location sets the stage for pickleball and hospitality to collide.

The new 27,650-square-foot entertainment complex at 101 Southside Drive is set to open June 28. It spans two buildings on a 1.9-acre parcel at Old Pineville Road and Southside Drive.

Founders Meg Charity and Barrett Worthington wanted to create a place that revolutionizes the country club experience, seeking to attract a younger and more inclusive audience.

Charity is a world-ranked pickleball pro, and the duo previously founded a tennis and pickleball company with a focus on instruction on a web-based social platform.

“Our whole idea is to be a catalyst for connection,” says Madeline Sims, director of marketing. “We want this to be a community hub.”

The concept is built around the venue-based pickleball entertainment platform, with everything from classes to cocktails and cuisine dialed in. Charity and Worthington see room to expand Rally’s across the nation in the coming years.

