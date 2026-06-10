Ralph Norman addresses supporters as early results don’t go his way

Early results did not go Congressman Ralph Norman’s way tonight, but that hasn’t dampened the energy inside his election‑night gathering.

Norman stepped up to the podium around 9 p.m. While he did not officially concede, he acknowledged that the vote “didn’t look like it was going his way.”

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He told supporters he felt confident that he and his team “did everything they could” throughout the race.

He thanked his campaign staff for what he called a true group effort — from knocking on doors to connecting with voters — and said he plans to continue contributing to the state he loves.

“Our message was we wanted to make South Carolina the best it could be,” Norman said. “We wanted to make South Carolina more conservative … just the shining state on the hill.”

Norman is not running for re‑election and will serve through January. For voters in York, Chester and Lancaster counties, the next steps are becoming clearer.

State Senator Wes Climer is running unopposed in the Republican primary and is expected to be the GOP nominee in November.

At this point, it appears he will face Democrat Mallory Ditmer, a former retail executive, though votes are still being counted.

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