Randolph Middle School principal resigns

CHARLOTTE — The principal of Randolph Middle School in Cotswold is officially off the job.

The school sent a message to parents saying Jennifer Schroeder turned in her resignation, effective Tuesday.

Channel 9 reported in May that Schroeder was suspended, along with assistant principal Chad Kelley.

The district did not say why.

Parents later shared their frustration with a lack of communication from the school.

In May, a parent was charged with attacking Schroeder.

She told Channel 9 that girls were bullying her daughter, and she didn’t feel the school was doing enough to prevent it.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools did not comment on those claims, and the district did not say if the principal’s suspension was related.

