Randolph Middle School principal resigns

CHARLOTTE — The principal of Randolph Middle School in Cotswold is officially off the job.
The school sent a message to parents saying Jennifer Schroeder turned in her resignation, effective Tuesday.
Channel 9 reported in May that Schroeder was suspended, along with assistant principal Chad Kelley.
The district did not say why.
Parents later shared their frustration with a lack of communication from the school.
In May, a parent was charged with attacking Schroeder.
She told Channel 9 that girls were bullying her daughter, and she didn’t feel the school was doing enough to prevent it.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools did not comment on those claims, and the district did not say if the principal’s suspension was related.
