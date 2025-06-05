Parents demand transparency after Randolph Middle School principal, assistant principal suspended

CHARLOTTE — Parents are calling for transparency after the suspension of two school leaders at Randolph Middle School.

They say an email was sent that only addressed the absence of one of the leaders.

And even then, there was little to no information about that person’s employment status.

“We’re just left in the dark. So, I mean, that’s a huge concern, especially because we send our kids here every day,” said parent Laura Newton.

Laura Newton has a child who attends Randolph Middle School. She said it’s been hard navigating the end of the school year and the unexpected suspensions.

“Just a lot of the unknown,” said Newton.

Last week, Principal Jennifer Schroder was suspended with pay on May 20. Channel 9 then learned six days prior, Assistant Principal Chad Kelley was also suspended with pay, according to employment records provided by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

CMS, however, did not explain why both leaders were suspended.

“There is just a general lack of transparency, and that really has led to the confusion and the questions. And people filling in the gaps with their own assumptions,” said parent Joshua Deal.

Deal also has a child who goes to Randolph Middle School. He said the email wasn’t sent out until May 28, and it only stated, “The principal is away from campus at this time.”

“Unsettling and left a lot of questions. I’m not sure that we’ll get answers to,” said Deal.

Both parents agreed that the end of the school year is a critical time, with both testing and graduation, and having two administrators absent caused disruption.

“When a situation like this happens, it does affect the school culture. It affects the trust that the students and the parents have in the school system,” said Deal.

In the email to parents, the district stated that the adjustment in leadership will not affect the daily operations of the school.

They also stated that ‘an experienced CMS principal’ will provide additional administrative support with Assistant Principal Micah Griffith.

