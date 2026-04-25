Rapid Response Team deploys to states impacted by severe flooding

CHARLOTTE — The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team has deployed chaplains to Michigan and Wisconsin after the states were hit with severe flooding.

The team is joined by Samaritan’s Purse after heavy rainfall caused widespread flooding in the two states.

Officials report that heavy rains have submerged homes and businesses in floodwaters, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate.

The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team sent chaplains to provide support to those going through loss and risk of displacement.

“Our hearts go out to those impacted by the destructive flooding across Wisconsin and Michigan,” said Josh Holland, vice president of the BG-RRT Global. “Many families and individuals have been forced from their homes and now face the difficult road ahead.”

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