Rapper DaBaby gives presents, clothes to families in need at Charlotte church

CHARLOTTE — Before becoming a chart-topping and award-winning rapper, he was Jonathan Kirk of Charlotte. And to recognize his roots, “DaBaby” gave back to his community by hosting a Christmas giveaway at his old church in east Charlotte.

DaBaby gave gifts of toys, scooters, TV’s, jackets and more to families in need at the Eastway Drive Church of God on Saturday.

He says helping those in need is a way of honoring his mother.

“Even when she was struggling she always helped someone else. she always gave back even when she needed help herself,” DaBaby explained. “So that’s something that’s been instilled in me, it’s in my heart. I get my heart from my mother.”

He says he often went to Eastway Drive Church of God as a kid.

(WATCH: Coat giveaway lightens burden on families this Christmas)

Coat giveaway lightens burden on families this Christmas

©2023 Cox Media Group