Record-breaking white perch caught off NC coast

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record for a white perch, which was caught on the North Carolina coast.
The fish was caught on Jan. 7, which broke a record set in 1986.
An angler reeled in the white perch in Kitty Hawk Bay, state officials said.
Donald White caught the 2-pound, 8-ounce white perch earlier this month.
The fish measured more than a foot long and nearly a foot wide.
The previous white perch record was 1 pound, 13 ounces which was set in 1986.
VIDEO: Oldest living aquarium fish is believed to be about 90 years old
©2024 Cox Media Group