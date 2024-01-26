Record-breaking white perch caught off NC coast

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record for a white perch, which was caught on the North Carolina coast.

The fish was caught on Jan. 7, which broke a record set in 1986.

An angler reeled in the white perch in Kitty Hawk Bay, state officials said.

Donald White caught the 2-pound, 8-ounce white perch earlier this month.

The fish measured more than a foot long and nearly a foot wide.

The previous white perch record was 1 pound, 13 ounces which was set in 1986.

