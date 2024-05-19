‘Reduce the stigma’: Local nonprofit hosts 5K, festival to raise awareness about mental health

CHARLOTTE — Dozens of people joined more than 60 local, small businesses at McAlpine Creek Park for both a 5K and a festival focused on mental health.

Charlotte native Erica Meisner was the mastermind behind Sunday’s event through her nonprofit, Mental Health Matters.

One of the key missions was to promote mental health and connect people with resources to help them.

“We want to reduce the stigma and let people know it’s ok to not be okay,” Meisner said. “We all go through times when our mental health can be challenged. You don’t need a mental health disorder or diagnosis. We all go through tough seasons of our lives.

The festival also featured yoga, a petting zoo, a bounce house, art demonstrations, and even free acupuncture sessions for attendees.

