Woman accused of spraying gasoline on someone during dispute at convenience store

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Statesville woman faces assault and property damage charges after allegedly spraying gasoline on another person and their truck during an argument at a convenience store on Island Ford Road, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office stated.

The incident led to warrants being issued for misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor injury to personal property.

Deputies with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the convenience store after the victim reported that a verbal altercation in the parking lot escalated, the sheriff said. The victim stated that a woman sprayed both them and their truck with gasoline before leaving the scene.

Detectives identified the suspect after interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video that captured the incident.

Christina Dawn Hatcher, a 27-year-old resident of Statesville, was identified as the suspect.

Christina Dawn Hatcher

She was charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor injury to personal property.Hatcher was served with the Iredell County warrants while she was in custody at the Alexander County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

Magistrate M.D. Simms issued Hatcher a $10,000 secured bond.

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