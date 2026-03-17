Rematch set for South Carolina Rep. David Martin and Elizabeth Enns in District 26

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Rep. David Martin and local pastor Elizabeth Enns are set for a rematch in the Republican primary for State House District 26.

The race for the seat, which covers Fort Mill and much of York County, follows their previous contest in the 2024 primary election.

Enns lost the 2024 primary to Martin by more than 300 votes but is running again on a platform centered on community representation.

Both candidates have addressed the ongoing local controversy regarding Silfab Solar, with Enns participating in protests and Martin introducing legislation related to the facility.

Enns, a local pastor, wife, and mother, recently joined community members in a protest against the Silfab Solar development. She described the facility’s presence as a primary factor in her decision to enter the race.

“And so I said, Well then, I need to throw my hat in the ring, because the people need to be represented,” Enns said. “We see that here in the SILFAB case. We see that in so many of the issues that we’re fighting for.”

Enns characterizes herself as a “true conservative” and stated that she believes Fort Mill residents have lacked proper representation in the state capital.

“Definitely a top priority is to bring our tax dollars back to our community,” Enns said regarding her primary goals for the district.

Rep. Martin, who is a native of Fort Mill, pointed to his legislative activity over the past two years as evidence of his work for the community. Martin has introduced legislation intended to assist residents in their opposition to the Silfab Solar project.

“I think for me, my most proud moment is that I’ve been able to fight for Fort Mill, which is what I said I was going to do,” Martin said.

Martin also worked with local leaders to address traffic safety concerns near Catawba Ridge High School after parents described the area as dangerous.

His efforts resulted in the installation of traffic signals and increased law enforcement presence during school hours.

“I made an emergency request to DOT and also to the town of Fort Mill and was able to be a part of meetings where we were able to negotiate a resolution to make sure that we would have law enforcement there,” Martin said.

Looking toward a potential second term, Martin emphasized the importance of supporting the local school system and its staff.

“We need somebody who focuses on our school district to make sure our public schools and our teachers are compensated well,” Martin said.

Filing for candidacy has already begun in York County. As of mid-March, no other candidates have filed to run for the District 26 seat.

The statewide primary election is scheduled for June 9. Enns and Martin are currently the only candidates seeking the Republican nomination for the seat.

VIDEO: Democrats aim to challenge Republican dominance in York County elections

Democrats aim to challenge Republican dominance in York County elections

©2026 Cox Media Group