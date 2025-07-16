Repeat sex offender arrested in Union County child exploitation investigation

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A repeat sex offender has been arrested by the Union County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit during an online child exploitation investigation.

Geronimo Hogan, a 44-year-old from Monroe, was taken into custody after detectives discovered he was using unreported social media accounts to communicate with a UCSO detective posing as a 14-year-old girl.

Hogan, a registered sex offender, is required to report all online identifiers to the sheriff’s office. However, he failed to do so, which led to his arrest.

During the investigation, Hogan solicited the undercover detective for sexual acts and arranged to meet at a local library. Upon arriving at the library, he was immediately arrested by UCSO detectives.

Hogan has been charged with solicitation of a child by a computer and a sex offender registry violation. He is currently being held at the Union County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

