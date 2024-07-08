Rescuers respond to plane crash in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Rescuers are at the scene of a plane crash Monday morning near the McDowell-Rutherford county line.

The aircraft crashed south of Nebo off Brackett Town Road near Vein Mountain Road.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s office, the small plane was reported missing. After they found the crash site, crews started search and rescue efforts.

Drivers are asked to avoid the Brackett Town Road area to make way for first responders.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty could see four-wheelers being brought to the scene. More than a dozen first responders were called to the crash site.

There’s no word about how many people were on board or the extent of their injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

