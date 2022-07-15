Resident says noisy trucks at Amazon facility disrupt her entire life

CHARLOTTE — A west Charlotte woman who lives close to Amazon Sort Center CLT9 said the company has been a noisy neighbor for years.

“When they start at 11 o’clock at night, they don’t stop,” Joann Johnston said.

Johnson has lived in this house with her 88-year-old mom for almost 50 years but over the past few years, life has been insufferable.

Johnson started recording audio on her cellphone a few years ago hoping to catch the noise from Amazon trucks coming and going.

“It’s terrible!” she said. “Some nights, it’s not so bad. Some nights, it’s just awful. You can’t sleep. There’s no way you could sleep.”

There have been more than a dozen noise complaints since 2019 and during that time, Johnson said Amazon promised to build a noise wall.

“I got in trouble because I actually bought a bullhorn from them and I used it,” Johnson said. “I’m, like, ‘Hey guys. We’re over here.’ And then they came over here and told me that I was breaking the law.”

Ironically, they told Johnson she broke the law by making too much noise.

“We take all customer complaints seriously and we always strive to be a great neighbor,” said Branden Baribeau, Amazon spokesman. “We’ve been in direct contact with Ms. Johnson to address her concerns and are actively working to find a resolution in a timely manner.”

Johnson said her life has been disrupted.

“It breaks my heart to know that they can do something like that and get away with it,” Johnson said.

Johnson said she can’t move because her mother wants to stay in her home for the rest of her life.

