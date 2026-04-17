Contractor sues for more than $1 million over Commonwealth project

CHARLOTTE — An Ohio-based contractor is suing for more than $1 million in alleged unpaid work on the Commonwealth mixed-use development.

Lithko Contracting filed a complaint in Mecklenburg County Superior Court on April 8 against Atlanta-based Choate Construction Co. A limited liability company affiliated with Charlotte-based Crosland Southeast and Travelers Casualty and Surety Co. of America are also named as defendants in the suit.

The complaint shows Choate hired Lithko as a subcontractor on the Commonwealth project in April 2022. It alleges the construction firm owes Lithko more than $1 million for work completed between the start of the contract and March 2025. The company claims it completed all required work under the contract.

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