Support St. Jude Children’s Hospital by entering the 2026 Dream Home Giveaway

WAXHAW, N.C. — Tickets for the 2026 St. Jude Dream Home are officially on sale.

For the price of $100, you could win a brand new Waxhaw home valued at $695,000. It’s 3,000 square feet with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and custom upgrades throughout.

Four Oaks Builders is leading the way on the home, and dozens of other companies have joined in, donating labor and materials.

Your $100 ticket helps continue the life-saving work at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Click here to purchase a ticket, or call 1-800-592-1602.

VIDEO: Family-owned electric company ensures St. Jude Dream Home never loses power

Family-owned electric company ensures St. Jude Dream Home never loses power

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