Residents, business owners prep for new construction project in Plaza Midwood neighborhood

CHARLOTTE — A construction closure is about to cause some traffic problems in the main corridor that connects Charlotte to Plaza Midwood, again.

This is the second project in the area in the past nine months; crews are moving underground power lines.

Residents and businesses in the Plaza Midwood community are no strangers to long-winded construction projects and will have until Monday to prepare for the power line work. an activity that’s expected to heavily impact traffic for at least the next three months.

The owner of Lunchbox Records, Scott Wishart, says he’s watched the neighborhood go from a quiet community to a never-ending construction project.

“It’s definitely way different than when I moved here 18 years ago,” Wishart said. “At this point, I’m just kind of used to it; if you’re on central, it just happens every six months, no matter what.”

Earlier this year, Channel 9 brought you a story showing you work nearby repairing pipes.

“At one point, they were repaving the road, and then they were working on the water lines, and then they were replacing all the power poles, which they just replaced like five months ago,” Wishart said.

While many residents and business owners have gotten used to and are even a bit frustrated with the constant construction, Sip City owner Yazan Humadeh is excited to see how the changes impact the community.

“I know the closure is not great, but the city is doing it to help us grow—the neighborhood, the community,” Humadeh said.

The Charlotte Department of Transportation anticipates the project will be finished at the end of February.

