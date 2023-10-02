Pineville to get social district while Charlotteans wait for theirs

PINEVILLE, N.C. — A social district in Pineville is expected to come to fruition by early 2024, which will allow people to walk around with alcoholic drinks.

“It will really bring things together,” said Chief Michael Hudgins, with the Pineville Police Department.

Pineville will join Albemarle, Hickory, Kannapolis, Mooresville, Norwood, and Salisbury, which are all cities that have social districts.

So, what’s taking Charlotte so long to get a social district?

“I can’t speak for the policymakers, but I feel like they wanted to see how other districts did first,” said Jason Michel, who runs Tip Top Brewing Market in Plaza Midwood.

Michel is part of a group of businesses pushing for a social district in Plaza Midwood.

Charlotte is being more meticulous about the process than other cities. There is a 15-step process that is tailored to each neighborhood.

“The cities, themselves, are implementing them, and that’s what’s different about Charlotte?” Michel said. “They could have easily said, ‘OK. Here’s Plaza Midwood district. Here’s South End.’ But they are delegating it to the communities, themselves, to submit applications.”

The biggest hurdle is that 50% of the businesses in any given neighborhood must submit a letter showing their support for the city council to consider a social district there.

Michel said Plaza Midwood is almost there.

Several businesses in NoDa and South End have also expressed interest in having social districts.

Plaza Midwood businesses say the city council will have a public hearing on Oct. 9 to possibly approve a social district.

