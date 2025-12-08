Residents protest proposed sale of Shelby school

SHELBY, N.C. — Residents of Shelby are planning to protest the proposed sale of the old Marion Elementary School site, which the school board is expected to vote on Monday at 6 p.m.

Marion Elementary School, once considered one of the best elementary schools in the state, was shut down three years ago. The property was valued at over $2 million, but the school board plans to sell it for $140,000.

Former students and neighbors are advocating for the board of education to refurbish the building instead of selling it.

They believe the school holds significant historical and educational value for the community.

Opponents of the sale argue that the proposed price of $140,000 is far below the property’s previous valuation of over $2 million.

VIDEO: Community seeks answers on future of closed Shelby elementary school

